Photo: Finn Balor and his wife dress-up as Shawn Michaels and Triple H for Halloween

Monday Night RAW Superstar Finn Balor and his wife Vero Rodriguez dressed up as WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H to celebrate Halloween 2021.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the first-ever Universal Champion shared multiple pictures of the two doing classic DX poses.

Finn Balor also posed with the Intercontinental Championship like the Heart Break Kid, while Rodriguez had a sledgehammer in her hand, a weapon that became synonymous with Triple H.

Finn Balor has had a year full of ups and downs in WWE

The Prince's run during 2021 has been a mixed bag as he has had a good amount of success and a fair share of heartbreaking losses.

Finn Balor spent the first few months as the NXT Champion in his second reign with the title that started in September 2020.

Balor had an impressive run that lasted for 212 days before dropping the gold to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. He then challenged Kross for a Championship rematch on an episode of NXT in May but was unsuccessful in winning the title.

The Prince then went on a brief hiatus, and two months later, in July, he returned to Friday Night SmackDown. He defeated Sami Zayn and then went on to challenge the Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

His match with The Tribal Chief was delayed as John Cena faced the latter at SummerSlam 2021 in an unsuccessful attempt.

Following SummerSlam, Finn Balor re-entered the Universal Championship picture. He first faced Reigns on an episode of SmackDown but lost after outside interference from The Usos.

Balor then brought back his alter-ego, The Demon, for the first time in over two years to face Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules 2021. He lost in bizarre fashion at the pay-per-view as the top rope collapsed and Reigns took advantage of the situation. This was The Demon's second loss in WWE and the first one on the main roster.

Balor reached the finals of the King Of The Ring tournament by defeating Cesaro and Sami Zayn but ultimately fell to Xavier Woods.

The Prince was drafted to RAW during this year's WWE Draft, and recent reports have stated that he could take up Drew McIntyre's role on the red brand following the latter's move to SmackDown.

Finn Balor was quickly thrust into the WWE Title picture and competed in the No.1 Contender's match on RAW last week. Fans would be hoping that the recent rumor is true, and he will be a main event player on RAW going forward.

