WWE want new RAW star to be used in the Drew McIntyre role on the Red brand - Reports

In this year's WWE Draft, Finn Balor was drafted to the WWE RAW and big things may be in store for him.

Balor was moved to the Red brand on Night 2 of the 2021 WWE Draft and was their #8 pick. It remains to be seen if WWE will now give the former NXT Champion a big push on Monday nights. Drew McIntyre, meanwhile, was drafted to SmackDown for the very first time since his return to the company in 2017.

After being moved to RAW in 2018, the Scotsman has been a constant fixture on the Red brand.

As per WrestleVotes, a WWE writer was keen to see the Irishman be used in Drew McIntyre's role on RAW, prior to the Draft.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes WWE has done a better job this go around of keeping draft results wrapped up. Good job by them. Only speculation I heard over the weekend included a story about how a RAW writer “banged the table” for Finn Balor, to be used in McIntyre’s role now on Monday nights. We shall see. WWE has done a better job this go around of keeping draft results wrapped up. Good job by them. Only speculation I heard over the weekend included a story about how a RAW writer “banged the table” for Finn Balor, to be used in McIntyre’s role now on Monday nights. We shall see.

Drew McIntyre on having unfinished business on WWE SmackDown

Prior to being drafted to SmackDown, Drew McIntyre, in an interview with DAZN, stated that he has achieved a lot since returning to the company. RAW has been his home over the last three years, but he thinks that he has "unfinished business" over on the Blue brand.

"I have achieved so much, and Raw feels like home, so I can't imagine not being part of Raw. At the same time, sometimes it's cool to get a fresh coat of paint to get a change of scenery. I debuted on SmackDown in 2007 and re-debuted in 2009 with the “Chosen One” stuff. I have some unfinished business, so realistically I'll be happy wherever," said the former WWE Champion.

McIntyre also discussed the possibility of facing current Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown, which is the "unfinished business" that he alluded to. Reigns has remained on Friday nights as he was SmackDown's #1 Draft pick on Night 1 of the 2021 Draft.

