Photo: First look at Unified WWE title belt possibly revealed

A massive WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt was recently spotted in Frisco, Texas.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are all set to collide in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Dubbed "The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time," this bout will unify the top two titles in the company.

A Reddit user, u/Notalwayslate, recently clicked a picture of a large World Heavyweight Championship belt in the city of Frisco, Texas. WWE is seemingly shooting exterior shots for WrestleMania 38, using the prop.

You can check out the picture below:

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah WWE is currently shooting exterior WrestleMania 38 shots using this massive prop in Frisco, Texas. Is this the new unified WWE World Heavyweight title? WWE is currently shooting exterior WrestleMania 38 shots using this massive prop in Frisco, Texas. Is this the new unified WWE World Heavyweight title? https://t.co/eRE0RlGnvr

WWE is heavily promoting the "Winner Take All" match at WrestleMania 38

WWE is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting the WrestleMania 38 showdown between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

It's no secret that Lesnar and Reigns are two of the biggest superstars in the business today. Both men have proven themselves to be major ratings draws and are two of the biggest merch sellers in the company.

Reigns and Lesnar will defend their respective titles in their upcoming WrestleMania match. The one who comes out victorious will leave The Show of Shows with both belts on his shoulders.

A short while ago, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported about the possible aftermath of the Reigns-Lesnar unification match at WrestleMania 38.

Here's what he had to say:

“The deal here is that it is a unification match and from what I am told, it’s the same idea as the last time they unified the titles. Remember like 2o years ago, 18 years ago when they did, and then like a week later they just handed a belt to Triple H?"

Mere days after Triple H defeated Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 18 to become the Undisputed Champion, he was awarded a single belt. The old winged eagle title belt and the WCW World title were retired as a result.

Will history repeat itself now after 20 years? Do you think that the large title prop pictured above is the first look at the new Unified WWE Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

