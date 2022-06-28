[Photo] Former NXT couple InDex reunited outside WWE

WWE couldn't keep NXT 2.0's favorite couple apart for long.

Dexter Lumis (now going by Samuel Shaw) and Indi Hartwell were married in the main event segment of the first episode of NXT 2.0. Months later, Lumis was released by the company, leaving Hartwell directionless for the time being when it comes to her NXT character.

But this hasn't stopped fans from wanting to see their favorite NXT couple back together again. Shaw made that happen over the weekend at a USA Pro Wrestling event in Orlando, Florida.

Samuel Shaw took to social media today to post a picture of himself and Indi Hartwell reunited once again, much to the delight of InDex fans everywhere He wrote:

"#InDex *thumbs up emoji*," Samuel Shaw said in a tweet.

WWE has separated storyline and real-life couples through releases over the past year

It's unfortunate enough that Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis were separated in NXT 2.0 due to releases, but the company also separated a real-life couple.

Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir are married and were both supposed to be included in the Diamond Mine stable in NXT. However, before the group had a chance to really get off the ground, WWE released Shafir from her NXT contract.

Months later, Shafir found herself in All Elite Wrestling, and despite reports that claim Strong has requested his release from NXT multiple times, the company won't let him go.

There's little doubt that if Strong is granted his release, he will join his wife in AEW. This is likely why the company won't release him from his contract.

It's one thing to release a talent when you currently have nothing for them, but it's incredibly strange to let someone go who currently has a story and significant ties to other people on the show.

Perhaps in the future, WWE will consider more factors than budget when it comes to keeping or releasing talent.

