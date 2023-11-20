[PHOTO] Former WWE champion pays homage to legendary real-life Bloodline member with heartwarming post

A former WWE champion recently took to social media to pay homage to a legendary real-life Bloodline member, the late Umaga, with a heartwarming post. The name in question is Rikishi.

Rikishi and the late legend Umaga belong to the same Anoa'i family, which also includes The Rock, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. The duo paved the way for the young generation of Samoan wrestlers, who have now become an essential part of WWE.

Umaga was a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, Rikishi won the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championship as well.

The 58-year-old recently took to his Instagram stories to pay tribute to the late legend. The Samoan Stinker posted a photo of himself looking at a painting of his brother.

Wrestling veteran believes Roman Reigns should be dethroned at WWE WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns recently went in a bout against LA Knight at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. However, The Bloodline once again interfered during the match, which helped The Tribal Chief retain his Undisputed Universal Championship.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said Reigns should be dethroned by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

"We're working to WrestleMania 40 with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. I would think that if they're ever going to do anything with Cody, he has to capitalize then. The first one [WrestleMania 39], we could work with that. But 40, I think it's Cody's time, he has to take it, and we'll see what he can do there," Dutch Mantell said.

According to reports, The Bloodline's leader will be absent from television for the remainder of 2023. It remains to be seen when Roman Reigns will make his return.

