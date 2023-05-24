Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee, aka AJ Mendez, is looking in great shape in a recent picture.

It has been eight long years since Lee wrestled her last match in WWE. She hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle since 2015. Lee was incredibly popular during her peak in WWE, becoming a three-time Divas Champion.

Despite not having wrestled for almost a decade, AJ Lee is still hitting the gym regularly, judging by her latest picture. The picture in question was shared by photographer Felicity Murphy on their official Instagram handle. Check it out below:

AJ Lee has previously hinted at an in-ring return

On the March 30, 2015, episode of WWE RAW, Lee teamed up with Naomi and Paige to defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya in a six-woman tag team match. Mere days later, Lee announced that she was hanging up her boots.

Over the years, Lee has opened up about a potential in-ring return on various occasions. Last year, she had a chat with MMA Uncaged and stated that she loves training and will continue to do so but will take the "bugs of wrestling" slowly. However, she did not rule out a return to the ring.

“There’s definitely many people in my ear trying to get me to do things. I love training. All kinds of training, so I have definitely gone to train. But all of the bugs of wrestling, and all those things , we are going to take it slow. We are going to start with WOW, we are going to start with commentating and producing, and just one step at a time.” [H/T PWTorch]

Lee's legacy in the wrestling world is unmatched, as she has contributed immensely to uplifting the sport. She is currently with Women of Wrestling as an executive producer.

What do you make of AJ Lee's incredible physique? Let us know in the comments section below.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes