PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar EC3 hospitalized

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has taken to his official Instagram handle to reveal he has been hospitalized for the past five days due to an infection.

EC3 posted a couple of pictures of himself resting on a hospital bed a short while ago. He explained that he had neglected an infection, and it has now grown worse.

EC3 added that he has been in hospital for almost a week, and it'll take some more time before he makes it out.

Check out the entire message below:

"#ControlYourNarrative CAN KILL YOU. That's not strictly just an attention grabbing headline. It's more of an update.⁣ Short version; an infection I neglected proper care for, put other people's needs before mine, went straight empath, caught up to me, and broke me.⁣ Long version; it's extensive, I've been hospitalized 5 days and we'll need longer. Anyways I will heal, if you want to help drop a comment or a thought or affirmation.⁣ Please do not text. PLEASE.all I ask. If you want to help let me be alone."

Check out EC3's post below:

EC3's post garnered tons of support

EC3's post left many of his fans in concern, and he has since received several messages wishing him the very best in this ordeal. A bunch of wrestlers also commented on the post and sent their wishes to the former WWE Superstar.

Matt Cardona, Brian Cage, and Jinder Mahal sent their wishes to EC3.

Several wrestlers sent their wishes to EC3 for a full recovery

EC3 made it big in IMPACT Wrestling years ago and is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He returned to WWE in 2018 and had a good run in NXT before moving to the main roster in early 2019.

EC3's WWE main roster run was a disaster as creative ultimately killed the momentum he had built in NXT, and he was relegated to being a lower-card act.

EC3 was released from the company last year due to WWE's budget cuts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has appeared for several promotions since his release.

The SK Wrestling community wishes the very best to EC3, and here's hoping he makes a full recovery soon.