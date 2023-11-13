[Photo] Former WWE Superstar runs into Rhea Ripley

A former WWE Superstar has shared a new photo with Rhea Ripley after recently running into the Women's World Champion.

Rhea Ripley overcame her toughest challenge yet at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The Eradicator put her title on the line in a Fatal 5-Way match against Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley somehow was able to emerge victorious in the match but has another tall task ahead of her at Survivor Series on November 25 in Chicago. Zoey Stark won a Battle Royal on a recent edition of WWE RAW and has earned a title match against the 27-year-old at the premium live event.

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth took to social media today to share a new image with Rhea Ripley. Ellsworth spent a few years in the promotion and helped Carmella win the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. He was let go by the promotion in 2018 but still performs on the independent wrestling scene. He ran into the Women's World Champion and shared an image of their encounter with the caption "Hola Mami."

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley wants to create a legacy for herself

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular stars on the entire roster and is determined to create a legacy for herself.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley explained that she loved her home in Australia but made the move to America to pursue her dream. She added that she is following her destiny and will leave behind a legacy in the wrestling industry.

"I really took that to heart because I love my home and I love my family and I love Riot City Wrestling, where I started wrestling, and it makes me sad that I'm not there with them guys," Ripley continued. "But, at the same time, I have to follow my destiny and make a legacy for myself, and that's what I'm doing." [2:48 – 3:08]

Ripley's title reign has been impressive, and it doesn't seem like she will be dropping the Women's World Championship anytime soon. It will be interesting to see if Zoey Stark can pull off the upset and dethrone The Eradicator at the premium live event later this month.

