WWE star Rhea Ripley reveals the best advice she has ever received (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley recently disclosed a helpful piece of advice she received from a friend who encouraged her to pursue her WWE dream.

In 2013, Ripley began her career in Riot City Wrestling in her home country of Australia. Four years later, she debuted in WWE at the age of just 20 in the Mae Young Classic tournament. Now aged 26, the Judgment Day member is the Women's World Champion and one of the most prominent superstars on RAW.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley opened up about how she remembered her past en route to becoming a global sensation:

"I get a lot of good advice. The best advice that I think I've gotten was actually from home, from one of the wrestlers from home, and it was something along the lines of, 'Keep this place in your heart but keep it far in the distance behind you.'" [2:23 – 2:45]

In the video above, Ripley gave a surprising answer when asked to reveal which wrestler she had a crush on as a child.

Rhea Ripley wants to follow her destiny

Since joining WWE, Rhea Ripley has competed at four WrestleMania events and cemented her status as one of the company's top stars.

Although she misses Australia, the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner is certain she made the right choice to move to America:

"I really took that to heart because I love my home and I love my family and I love Riot City Wrestling, where I started wrestling, and it makes me sad that I'm not there with them guys," Ripley continued. "But, at the same time, I have to follow my destiny and make a legacy for myself, and that's what I'm doing." [2:48 – 3:08]

In the same interview, Ripley revealed that one particular Triple H moment from 2005 led to her becoming a wrestling fan.

What have you made of Rhea Ripley's WWE career so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

