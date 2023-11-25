PHOTO:  Former WWE Superstar shows off her new look three months after being released by the company

A former WWE Superstar recently took to social media to show off her brand new look. The superstar in question is Aliyah, real name Nhooph Al-Areebi.

Aliyah had signed a developmental deal with the Stamford-based company back in 2015. She made her first television appearance for the company at the NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable event on May 20, as part of Tyler Breeze's entrance.

After six years on NXT, Aliyah was finally called up to the main roster in 2021 when she was drafted to SmackDown. She made her official main roster debut as part of a backstage segment with Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn. She was released earlier in September this year.

Taking to social media, the 29-year-old revealed her stunning new look and sent a short message.

"The older I get, the cooler I become 😎 goodnight," wrote Aliyah.

Check out Aliyah's new look and her message on Instagram:

Aliyah is a former Women's Tag Team Champion. She won the titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez before losing it to the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY after just two weeks.

Former WWE star CJ Perry sent a heartfelt birthday wish to Aliyah

CJ Perry has been good friends with Aliyah in real life for quite some time. Taking to social media, the 38-year-old sent a heartfelt message to her former WWE colleague.

Aliyah celebrated her birthday in the company of Perry and Liv Morgan. Taking to Instagram, Perry shared a set of photos and videos celebrating the 29-year-old's birthday and Thanksgiving 2023. She wrote:

"#HappyBirthday @aliyahwwe & #thanksgiving with @yaonlylivvonce @gigi12659 🤍!!! I am so thankful for my family, friends, health, job & dogs ! Thank you, thank you, thank you ❤️ sending so much love to all of you. #happythanksgiving."

Perry is currently working in AEW. Aliyah, meanwhile, has yet to return to professional wrestling since her departure from the Stamford-based company.

What are your thoughts on Aliyah's brand new look? Sound off in the comments section below.