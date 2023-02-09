Photo: Former WWE titleholder posts picture of herself humiliating her best friend after immense betrayal

One-half of the former Toxic Attraction (former WWE NXT Tag team Champions) Jacy Jayne shared an insulting photo of Gigi Dolin trampled under her feet.

Dolin and Jayne failed to win the NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day. Despite facing both members of Toxic Attraction in a Triple Threat Match, the current champion, Roxanne Perez, retained her title.

Toxic Attraction members Dolin and Jayne were featured during the latest edition of "Hello Ding Dong" with The Role Model Bayley on this week's NXT. The main roster superstar attempted to mediate a truce between the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

The 26-year-old NXT star, on the other hand, had different plans for Gigi Dolin. Unfortunately, the Toxic Attraction stable came to an end when Jayne attacked Dolin and kicked her in the face.

As heartwarming as the incident was for the WWE Universe, Jacy Jayne finds crushing her former best friend under her foot magnificent. The 26-year-old took to Twitter to embarrass Dolin with a one-word message.

"Magical," she wrote.

You can check out Jayne's tweet below:

WWE Superstar Gigi Dolin shared a message regarding Jacy Jayne's stab in the back

Member of the former Toxic Attraction, Gigi Dolin, also took to social media to finally break her silence after the betrayal by Jayne.

The 25-year-old and Jayne are two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. They won the title while riding for the Toxic Attraction stable, which Mandy Rose led.

However, things began to fall apart after Rose left WWE at the end of 2022. The former NXT Women's Champion was defeated by Roxanne Perez, who also made history by ending Rose's historic 413-day reign.

Dolin posted a brief message on social media in the aftermath of Jayne's brutal assault, along with a gruesome bruise on her face.

"Trauma is the ultimate killer," Dolin wrote.

Check out Gigi Dolin's social media post at this link.

The former members of Toxic Attraction are expected to engage in a heated rivalry on NXT. Wrestling fans hoped the two women would be called up to the main roster as a tag team to help add depth to the women's division.

Do you think Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin should be called to the WWE main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

