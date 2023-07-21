[PHOTO] "Getting a bit rounder these days" - Alexa Bliss shares new selfie during pregnancy

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has shared another update mere days after revealing her baby's gender.

Little Miss Bliss has been out of action for some time now due to her pregnancy. She is having her first child with Ryan Cabrera and recently announced that she's having a girl.

Alexa Bliss has been posting occasional mirror selfies for a while now, showing off her baby bump. In her new Instagram story, Bliss shared another baby bump update with the following caption:

"Getting a bit rounder these days."

Alexa Bliss is in no rush to return to WWE

Bliss hasn't stepped foot in the ring since she lost a RAW Women's title match to Bianca Belair at this year's Royal Rumble event. Her fans would have to be patient when it comes to seeing her in the ring again.

In a recent interview with The Messenger, Bliss revealed that she is in no hurry to return. Here's her full comment:

"I probably won't bounce back as fast as I hope," she shared. "I'm going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I'll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work."

Alexa Bliss has been one of the most popular superstars on the main roster since her debut in 2016. She has done quite well for herself in WWE over the years but has mostly worked as a mid-card act since late 2018.

The last time she held a major singles Women's title was at SummerSlam 2018, where she suffered a loss to Ronda Rousey.

Little Miss Bliss is due to give birth to her girl in December. It remains to be seen how long it will take for her to make her return to WWE following the arrival of her baby.

Do you miss Alexa Bliss on WWE TV? Sound off in the comment section below!