[PHOTO] Gigi Dolin provides an update on the gruesome bruise on her face

Gigi Dolin has provided an update on the gruesome bruise that she ended up with following Jacy Jayne's recent actions.

On a recent episode of WWE NXT, Dolin was betrayed by her long-term tag team partner during a segment with Bayley. The two women have been teasing a betrayal for weeks and it ultimately happened in the aftermath of Vengeance Day.

Taking to Instagram, Dolin revealed that the bruise on her face has completely healed, courtesy of her skincare routine. She previously took to social media to share a close-up of the same injury.

"My face has healed up nicely. Having a good skin care routine is key," wrote Dolin

Check out a screengrab of Dolin's Instagram story as she provided an update:

Jacy Jayne opened up about betraying Gigi Dolin

Jacy Jayne has opened up about betraying Gigi Dolin on the latest episode of NXT TV.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Jayne stated that the betrayal was bound to happen, as both members of Toxic Attraction were teasing it for months. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion boasted about tricking the fans and eventually pulling a swerve. Jayne said:

"Man, it was sweet. I feel like it was a long time coming that moment, we kind of were teasing it for a while but nobody knew when it was going to explode and I think we just kind of trick, trick... and we had you in the palm of our hands and bam! There it is."

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Outside of NXT, they also teamed up on the main roster and were part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

Unfortunately, fans won't have the opportunity to witness Toxic Attraction on the main roster. Jayne and Dolin are now set for a feud with each other and we are also likely to witness a singles match between them.

