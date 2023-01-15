[PHOTO] Gigi Dolin spotted with controversial former male WWE Superstar

WWE star Gigi Dolin is set to compete in possibly the biggest match of her career at NXT Vengeance Day when she challenges for the NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat showdown.

However, it looks like Dolin isn't letting the pressure get to her and is enjoying life outside of the squared circle. The 25-year-old took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with former WWE star Nash Carter, also known as Zachary Wentz.

Carter is a former NXT Tag Team Champion. He won the tag title as part of MSK with his long-term tag team partner, Wes Lee, formerly known as Dezmond Xavier. In April 2022, Carter was released by the company for reported controversial reasons.

Check out a screenshot of Gigi Dolin and Nash Carter from the former's Instagram story:

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne recently earned a shot at the NXT Women's Championship

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have both set their sights on the NXT Women's Championship in recent weeks.

Following Mandy Rose's surprise release from WWE, Dolin and Jayne made it clear that they were willing to carry the legacy of Toxic Attraction as a two-person team.

Rose's last match in the company saw her lose the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. This led to Dolin and Jayne entering the NXT Women's Battle Royal to earn a shot at Perez's title.

#NewYearsEvil After a controversial ending, @jacyjaynewwe AND @gigidolin_wwe are your Battle Royal winners......it will be a Triple Threat Match for the #WWENXT Women's Title at NXT #VengeanceDay After a controversial ending, @jacyjaynewwe AND @gigidolin_wwe are your Battle Royal winners......it will be a Triple Threat Match for the #WWENXT Women's Title at NXT #VengeanceDay!#NewYearsEvil https://t.co/kVhZB6b58f

The Battle Royal ended in a controversial manner with both Toxic Attraction members hitting the floor at the same time. Eventually, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions were declared joint winners, becoming the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship in the process.

Fans on social media have speculated on the possibility of Toxic Attraction finally coming to an end, with Dolin and Jayne going their separate paths courtesy of the upcoming three-way match. It remains to be seen if that's the direction WWE is planning to go.

Do you want to see Gigi Dolin win the NXT Women's Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

