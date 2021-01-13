Photo of Goldberg with the WWE title posted by the company, Drew McIntyre reacts 

Drew McIntyre might be out of action following a positive COVID-19 test, but the WWE Champion is still scheduled to defend his title against Goldberg at Royal Rumble.

The latest COVID-19 outbreak in the WWE has thankfully not affected the top matches on the Royal Rumble card. WWE has continued the build-up for the WWE Championship match on TV and all social media platforms.

WWE's Instagram handle posted a photo of Goldberg with the WWE Championship to gauge the fans' reactions.

The following caption accompanied the photo: Could this be NEXT for @goldberg95 at #RoyalRumble?

It should surprise nobody that most fans don't wish to see Goldberg with the WWE Championship. Almost all of the comments are against the idea of seeing Goldberg capture the big gold belt. Drew McIntyre reacted to the post by stating that he was just there for the comments. You can check out the IG post and its comments for yourself below:

The WWE Championship feud for Royal Rumble

The storyline between Goldberg and Drew McIntyre kicked off at the end of Monday Night's RAW's Legends Night episode. The former WCW Champion appeared following McIntyre's match against Keith Lee and issued a challenge to the WWE Champion.

Last week's episode had a bizarre end, as Goldberg provided an odd reason behind his motivations to go up against Drew McIntyre. The Superstars butted heads before the show went off the air.

Drew McIntyre testing positive for COVID-19 before this week's RAW threatened to derail all of WWE's well-laid plans. Despite being in quarantine, the Scottish Warrior appeared on RAW in two video segments. He first addressed the fans and provided a health update. In the second segment, Drew McIntyre accepted Goldberg's challenge, and the match was officially booked for the Royal Rumble PPV.

Following a positive test for COVID-19, @DMcIntyreWWE had a message for the WWE Universe on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/oJuPLBfuUH — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021

The belief is that Goldberg and McIntyre won't engage in a lengthy match, which should ideally end with the triumphant retention of the WWE title for the Scottish Superstar. However, WWE has pulled off many massive swerves with Goldberg in the past, and it could happen once again. Will Goldberg create history by becoming the new WWE Champion at the Royal Rumble?