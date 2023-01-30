[PHOTO] Heartwarming real-life Bloodline reunion at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The Bloodline has had a dominant run in WWE in the past three years.

The faction was part of the biggest story at the Royal Rumble, where Roman Reigns took on Kevin Owens in the main event. The Tribal Chief picked up the win, post which The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, turned on the Head of the Table.

The Bloodline proceeded to annihilate the former NXT Champion, laying him out next to a handcuffed Kevin Owens. However, this wasn't the only Bloodline involvement at the premium live event.

During the Women's Royal Rumble, Tamina and Nia Jax made their returns to the promotion. Tamina was eliminated by Michelle McCool, while it took a combination of Asuka, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Michelle McCool, Nikki Cross, Piper Niven, Raquel Rodiguez, Rhea Ripley, Shotzi, and Sonya Deville to take out Nia Jax.

After the event, a backstage photo was shared on social media featuring the real Bloodline reunion.

Solo Sikoa, The Usos, Tamina, and Nia Jax could be spotted in the picture.

The Bloodline has had a stranglehold on a number of titles in WWE. Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over two years, while The Usos have broken the record for the longest tag team title reign in WWE history.

WWE star wants a rematch against The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championship

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest challenged the Usos at RAW XXX for the RAW Tag Team Championship. Sami Zayn played a crucial role in helping the Bloodline retain.

In an interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dominik Mysterio recently stated that he sees the rivalry growing in the near future and wants a rematch.

"I think so. Damian Priest and myself just recently lost to Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. I think we deserve a rematch because it was not the actual tag team champions. I think we definitely will see The Judgment Day versus The Bloodline in the future," said Dominik.

Sami Zayn's betrayal of the Bloodline could impact The Usos as well. Jey Uso walked off when Roman Reigns wanted all his stablemates to attack Sami. Solo and Jimmy obliged while Jey headed towards the ramp in tears.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in this gripping storyline.

