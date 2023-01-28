"We deserve a rematch" - Judgment Day member wants to face The Bloodline again following loss on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio believes that the group deserves another shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles following their loss on the latest episode of the red brand.

At the 30th-anniversary edition of RAW, the youngster teamed up with Damian Priest to vie for the RAW Tag Team Titles from The Usos. However, they failed to win after Jimmy Uso got injured during the match and was replaced by Sami Zayn. The heel faction cried foul and has been campaigning for a rematch since.

Speaking with Emily Mae in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dominik was asked if he sees a rivalry against The Bloodline sometime down the line. After being handed a defeat by the group, there seems to be tension brewing between the groups.

"I think so. Damian Priest and myself just recently lost to Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. I think we deserve a rematch because it was not the actual tag team champions. I think we definitely will see The Judgment Day versus The Bloodline in the future," said Dominik. [03:34 - 03:54]

The Judgment Day's Dominik reveals he will be making prison wine for a WWE star on Valentine's Day

Dominik Mysterio only spent a brief amount of time in prison but learned a lot during his stay.

During the interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dominik disclosed that he learned how to make wine during his stint in jail and will be making it for Rhea Ripley on Valentine's Day next month.

"I might make some prison wine for Mami Rhea [Ripey] for bailing me out," said Dominik Mysterio. [04:30 - 04:38]

The Bloodline remains the most popular group in WWE, but The Judgment Day is not that far behind them. It will be interesting to see if the two factions enter a feud on the Road to WrestleMania.

