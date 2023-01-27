Rhea Ripley has been put on notice by a Bloodline member after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

On the 30th anniversary episode of the red brand, The Judgment Day failed to win the RAW Tag Team Championships from The Usos/Sami Zayn. Ripley also interfered midway through the match, but it wasn't enough to assist Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest to win the title.

Taking to Instagram, Bloodline member Jey Uso teased the idea of attacking The Eradicator the next time they crossed paths.

"Next time tho..??" wrote Jey Uso.

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story below:

In the build-up to The Usos' tag team championship match with The Judgment Day, Ripley also came face-to-face with Solo Sikoa on RAW.

During an in-ring segment, The Eradicator stepped up to The Enforcer but did not exchange any blows.

Jim Cornette recently praised Sami Zayn for his segment with The Bloodline

On RAW XXX, The Bloodline held a trial for Sami Zayn after his actions on last week's SmackDown when Kevin Owens put Roman Reigns through a table.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran mentioned that he was impressed with Zayn's aggression during the segment and the way he responded to Paul Heyman. Cornette said:

"So finally, Sami is just... he's shi**ing himself, right? He says, 'Paul, it hurts coming from you, all those times you hugged me, you said you loved me,' and he did a great job being indignant at this whole thing and he doesn't need to defend himself, he had his defenses, he has no defense. This is all, just completely made up at a whole clock."

The Honorary Uce, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos are expected to play a crucial role this weekend at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Members of The Tribal Chief's stable are expected to be a part of the Rumble.

Meanwhile, faction leader Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

Do you think The Bloodline will remain in full force after the Royal Rumble PLE? Sound off in the comment section

