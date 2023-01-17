"Would be a banger of a match" - Twitter erupts after Rhea Ripley steps up to a Bloodline member on WWE RAW

The wrestling world on social media erupted after Rhea Ripley confronted Bloodline member Solo Sikoa on this week's episode of WWE RAW.
During The Bloodline's segment with The Judgment Day, Ripley stepped up to the former NXT North American Champion. Fans went completely wild on Twitter, suggesting that a singles match between The Eradicator and Sikoa needs to happen at some point down the road.
This wasn't the first time Ripley was involved in a confrontation with a male WWE star. She previously faced Akira Tozawa in a singles match and also took the fight to Luke Gallows of The O.C.
Check out the Twitter reactions from fans below:
Last week on RAW, The Judgment Day won a Tag Team Turmoil by beating several other tag teams. In the process, they became the #1 contenders of the RAW Tag Team Championships.
On the upcoming 30th anniversary show of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day will challenge Jimmy and Jey Uso for their RAW Tag Team Championships.
Montez Ford recently backed Rhea Ripley to win the Royal Rumble
Rhea Ripley has been on a dominant run since joining The Judgment Day. Heading into this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, she is definitely one of the favorites to win the Women's Rumble.
In a recent video uploaded by WWE on their YouTube channel, Montez Ford backed Ripley to win the Royal Rumble. Despite The Eradicator's past on-screen issues with Ford's wife Bianca Belair, the 31-year-old star didn't hold himself back while predicting the Women's Rumble winner. He said:
"We got some little beef with her little anchovies but I would say Rhea is looking pretty decent right now. She's got the total package. So I would definitely have to predict probably Rhea Ripley."
This year's Women's Royal Rumble Match is guaranteed to be memorable. So far, four women, including Ripley, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Candice LeRae, have confirmed their participation.
