"Would be a banger of a match" - Twitter erupts after Rhea Ripley steps up to a Bloodline member on WWE RAW

The wrestling world on social media erupted after Rhea Ripley confronted Bloodline member Solo Sikoa on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

During The Bloodline's segment with The Judgment Day, Ripley stepped up to the former NXT North American Champion. Fans went completely wild on Twitter, suggesting that a singles match between The Eradicator and Sikoa needs to happen at some point down the road.

This wasn't the first time Ripley was involved in a confrontation with a male WWE star. She previously faced Akira Tozawa in a singles match and also took the fight to Luke Gallows of The O.C.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans below:

Will Mahoney @HeelWillMahoney Rhea Ripley Vs Solo Sikoa for the WWE Title is the future we deserve. #WWERaw Rhea Ripley Vs Solo Sikoa for the WWE Title is the future we deserve. #WWERaw https://t.co/worjx3tBiS

Rhea really isn't intimidated by anyone. Solo Sikoa vs Rhea Ripley would be a banger of a match.Rhea really isn't intimidated by anyone. #WWERaw Solo Sikoa vs Rhea Ripley would be a banger of a match.Rhea really isn't intimidated by anyone. #WWERaw

Book it for Royal Rumble Triple H



#WWERAW After seeing that confrontation - Solo Sikoa vs Rhea Ripley needs to happen no matter what.Book it for Royal Rumble Triple H After seeing that confrontation - Solo Sikoa vs Rhea Ripley needs to happen no matter what.Book it for Royal Rumble Triple H #WWERAW https://t.co/7HFCoSXQkb

#WWERaw FACE TO FACE BETWEEN RHEA RIPLEY AND SOLO SIKOA, WHAT A MOMENT FACE TO FACE BETWEEN RHEA RIPLEY AND SOLO SIKOA, WHAT A MOMENT#WWERaw https://t.co/bQ1KtYwqNy

Yeah, Triple H is still at the helm #WWERaw Rhea Ripley vs Solo Sikoa future match upYeah, Triple H is still at the helm Rhea Ripley vs Solo Sikoa future match upYeah, Triple H is still at the helm 😂😂😂😂😂 #WWERaw

Last week on RAW, The Judgment Day won a Tag Team Turmoil by beating several other tag teams. In the process, they became the #1 contenders of the RAW Tag Team Championships.

On the upcoming 30th anniversary show of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day will challenge Jimmy and Jey Uso for their RAW Tag Team Championships.

Montez Ford recently backed Rhea Ripley to win the Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley has been on a dominant run since joining The Judgment Day. Heading into this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, she is definitely one of the favorites to win the Women's Rumble.

In a recent video uploaded by WWE on their YouTube channel, Montez Ford backed Ripley to win the Royal Rumble. Despite The Eradicator's past on-screen issues with Ford's wife Bianca Belair, the 31-year-old star didn't hold himself back while predicting the Women's Rumble winner. He said:

"We got some little beef with her little anchovies but I would say Rhea is looking pretty decent right now. She's got the total package. So I would definitely have to predict probably Rhea Ripley."

This year's Women's Royal Rumble Match is guaranteed to be memorable. So far, four women, including Ripley, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Candice LeRae, have confirmed their participation.

Do you want to see Rhea Ripley vs. Solo Sikoa at some point? Sound off in the comment section

