The Usos react to popular WWE faction becoming #1 contenders for the tag team championships

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, The Usos' next title contenders were decided to be Judgment Day after a Tag Team Turmoil Match.

The sinister stable beat a handful of other tag teams, including The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. Following the win, the popular faction came face-to-face with The Usos for a stare-down as RAW went off-air.

Taking to Twitter, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions reacted to the stare-down by tweeting a blood emoji.

Check out the same tweet below:

Jimmy and Jey have successfully defended their tag team titles on many occasions in recent weeks. This past week on SmackDown, they defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in another incredible title defense.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has been impressed with The Usos' latest performances

Lately, The Usos have been involved in some of the best tag team matches in WWE. Their rivalry with The Brawling Brutes has already produced some incredible fights between the two factions.

Speaking on a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell briefly discussed the experience factor in Jimmy and Jey's work and how it has benefited them.

"How long have The Usos been with WWE? 10 years? They were there when I was there. Sheamus was there. Drew McIntyre was there, and then he left and came back. So, these guys have a lot of experience, and they are expected to use that experience whenever they put them on RAW and SmackDown."

The Usos' upcoming match with The Judgment Day might be contested for only the RAW Tag Team Championship. There have been rumors of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn potentially challenging for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 39.

Zayn, a member of The Bloodline, could find himself booted out of the faction, courtesy of Roman Reigns and his other stablemates.

Would you like to see The Judgment Day dethrone The Usos? Sound off in the comment section below.

