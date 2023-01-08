"They were there when I was there" - 73-year-old former star impressed by how The Usos are using their experience in WWE (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured a high-profile main event as The Usos defended their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell mentioned the experience of all the competitors involved and praised the quality of talent on WWE's roster.

The Usos have been in the WWE since 2009. Since forming The Bloodline, they have been in dominant form. They recently surpassed The New Day as the longest-reigning tag team champions in history, with a stranglehold on the titles for well over 500 days.

Meanwhile, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre began their respective stints even before the twins, and Dutch Mantell wasn't surprised by the most recent performances.

Mantell, who worked for WWE from 2013 to 2016 during his second stint, recalled being in the locker room with the likes of The Usos, McIntyre, and Sheamus. Speaking on Smack Talk via Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel, the former manager stated that the stars are expected to use their experience, whether on RAW or SmackDown.

"How long have The Usos been with WWE? Ten years? They were there when I was there. Sheamus was there. Drew McIntyre was there, and then he left and came back. So these guys have a lot of experience, and they are expected to use that experience whenever they put them on RAW and SmackDown." [33:55 - 34:25]

Dutch Mantell also liked the title contest and reminded fans that a lot of effort goes into putting together a compelling bout. He credited WWE for having an extensive system in place backstage when it comes to how matches are planned.

"I enjoy a good match. These guys are good. WWE has some great, great talent, and they are produced. They are managed by agents. And when they go in there, they just don't work, let's say 8:30 to 9:00, they go in there at 2:00, and they work from 2:00 to 8:30 getting this match together." [33:25 - 33:54]

Dutch Mantell says WWE did a good job of teasing a title change on SmackDown

The Usos have been tag team champions for an incredibly long time, and the duo aren't expected to drop the titles before WrestleMania 39. Despite the storyline's predictable nature, the promotion did all they could to convince fans that McIntyre and Sheamus could realistically dethrone the champs.

While speaking on the same edition of the show, Dutch Mantell admitted that he was also led to believe that The Usos could lose their belts. The veteran was a fan of the false finishes deployed during the match and didn't blame fans if they, too, were expecting the babyfaces to win.

"Now tonight, they [fans] wanted to see a title change, which most of them, in their heart of hearts, didn't believe was going to happen. But they did such good false finishes that made me believe that 'Hell! They could switch this thing!' So when they are kind of getting me on the action, you know they are getting most of the fans anyway." [32:53 - 33:24]

Despite a hard-hitting contest, The Bloodline members emerged victorious thanks to an assist from Solo Sikoa, who attacked Drew McIntyre at ringside. With Royal Rumble around the corner, it remains to be seen who will emerge as the new challengers for The Usos.

