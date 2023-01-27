WWE veteran explains the one "great job" Sami Zayn did while confronting The Bloodline

Sami Zayn was involved in a major segment with The Bloodline on this week's special edition of WWE RAW 30.

Jim Cornette recently reviewed the entire segment. Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran revealed one aspect of Zayn that impressed him the most.

Cornette covered the entire segment, but highlighted the part where Zayn responded to Paul Heyman's accusations with aggression.

"So finally, Sami is just... he's shi**ing himself, right? He says, 'Paul, it hurts coming from you, all those times you hugged me, you said you loved me', and he did a great job being indignant at this whole thing and he doesn't need to defend himself, he had his defenses, he has no defense. This is all, just completely made up at a whole clock." said Jim Cornette [4:51-5:18]

Ric Flair wants to see Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble over Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn could be the favorite to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match and potentially face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

However, with Cody Rhodes set to make his grand return this weekend, fans and pundits have high hopes for The American Nightmare.

WWE legend Ric Flair is also backing Rhodes to win the Royal Rumble over Zayn.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said:

"The way they're using him right now, they could have Sami Zayn win. But I think if he's healthy and in good shape, because he was so well received and he's so talented, I personally hope that Cody Rhodes [wins the Royal Rumble].

When he and I talked, he would refer to it as the one tag his dad never had was the WWE Championship. Does that make sense? And he'd like to have that. You know, to say that he had it. You know how proud he is of his dad,"

Sami Zayn is expected to be a part of this year's Royal Rumble premium live event where Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

