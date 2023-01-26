"He's so talented" – WWE legend hopes 37-year-old star wins the Royal Rumble match, not Sami Zayn

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently opened up on who he would like to see win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Over the past few weeks, fans have been speculating about who will win this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. While some suggested it could be Cody Rhodes, others expressed their desire to see different wrestlers win the bout, including Sami Zayn, The Rock, and Seth Rollins.

During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair also spoke about who he believes should win the Royal Rumble match. Although The Nature Boy could see WWE booking Sami Zayn to earn the victory, he hopes that Cody Rhodes wins the bout.

"The way they're using him right now, they could have Sami Zayn win. But I think if he's healthy and in good shape, because he was so well received and he's so talented, I personally hope that Cody Rhodes [wins the Royal Rumble]. When he and I talked, he would refer to it as the one tag his dad never had was the WWE Championship. Does that make sense? And he'd like to have that. You know, to say that he had it. You know how proud he is of his dad," he said. [50:19 - 50:54]

Ric Flair also predicted who would win the Women's Royal Rumble match. Check out his comments here.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently opened up on initially hating Sami Zayn

Since joining The Bloodline nearly nine months ago, Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company. Although Ric Flair initially hated Zayn, The Honorary Uce's recent performance has changed The Nature Boy's opinion of him.

On the same episode of the To Be The Man podcast, the 16-time world champion expressed disbelief that he did not appreciate Zayn earlier.

"Of course the guy who I've hated, Sami Zayn, stole the show. (...) How could I have not appreciated you from the start? Because he used to say you got heat with me. Boy, you really have heat with the marks," he said. [6:22 - 6:46]

Ric Flair detailed his recent heart-to-heart conversation with Triple H at WWE RAW XXX. Check out his comments here.

