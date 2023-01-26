"I think it's her time" - Ric Flair on 26-year-old WWE star possibly winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes Rhea Ripley should win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

After spending a few years in NXT UK and NXT, The Nightmare made her main roster debut in 2021. She has since won the RAW Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, her popularity has rapidly grown since she joined The Judgment Day last year. Many fans now believe she could go on to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match next Saturday.

During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he also hopes Ripley wins the Royal Rumble Match. He also praised The Nightmare for her kindness and credibility as a performer.

"Yeah, I had a nice talk with her too. I hope that Rhea Ripley wins. Which is not saying anything negative about the other girls. Afterall, you have to always be carful when you like say that but I like Rhea, I always have, and she's, God she's so respectful and so nice. I think it's her time. I like the faction she's in but I think she's ready to roll by herself too," he said. [49:04 - 49:30]

Ric Flair recently detailed his heart-to-heart conversation with Triple H at WWE RAW XXX. Check out his comments here.

Rhea Ripley believes she will win the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Since joining the Stamford-based company, Rhea Ripley has competed in three Women's Royal Rumble matches. Last year, she entered at number 16 and lasted over 30 minutes before getting eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

However, The Nightmare believes she will win this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

"The goal is to win the Royal Rumble. I've had matches with pretty much everyone that I know is gonna be in it. Of course there's gonna be wild cards and I don't know who they're gonna be, but I'm in it to win it. I don't care what number I come in. I am gonna make it to the end and I'm gonna throw absolutely everyone out. I'm gonna get my golden ticket to WrestleMania," she told The Hindustan Times.

Rhea Ripley discussed her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio in WWE. Check out her comments here.

Please credit To Be The Man and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes