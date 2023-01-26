[PHOTO] Hit Row's Top Dolla shows off stunning appearance change after major weight loss 

Hit Row member Top Dolla was trolled only a month ago after botching a suicide dive. It wasn't just fans who made fun of him, but the SmackDown locker room also joked about it a week after the botch happened on-screen. But recently the Hit Row member posted a tweet, showing his stunning appearance change.

Top Dolla returned to WWE along with B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis in 2022 - as a part of the few of many superstars to be brought back to the company after getting released. While Hit Row has had little momentum since their return, they seem to find their footing slowly.

The SmackDown star took to Twitter to show off the impressive appearance change he has had over five months. He credited workouts and water as the main reasons for the weight loss. Barring a reduction of alcohol intake, he admitted that he hasn't changed his diet much at all:

He rightfully got a lot of praise for his weight loss. It seems to have gone under the radar, but the two pictures tell the story. Even former AEW star Big Swole - Cedric Alexander's wife, praised him in the replies.

Top Dolla has yet to appear on Monday Night RAW

It's interesting to note that Top Dolla has never appeared on Monday Night RAW before. In an interview, he admitted that he wanted to appear for the 30th anniversary of RAW, and before the monumental show, he released a song featuring WWE legend The Godfather.

The SmackDown star pointed out that he has never appeared on the red brand, and said he used to watch RAW on a scramble box illegally. It wouldn't be surprising to see him make the jump to Monday nights during the next WWE draft - assuming that it happens after WrestleMania 39.

Could Hit Row have more luck on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes