Top Dolla releases new song featuring Hall of Famer ahead of WWE RAW XXX

Hit Row's Top Dolla has released a new song featuring a WWE legend ahead of tonight's special edition of RAW. The red brand will be celebrating its 30th anniversary tonight with several iconic wrestlers scheduled to appear.

The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels have all been advertised to appear on tonight's show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Bayley and Becky Lynch will look to settle their differences inside a Steel Cage tonight. Additionally, Austin Theory will put the United States Championship on the line against The All Mighty Bobby Lashley and The Bloodline will hold a trial over Sami Zayn's action this past Friday on SmackDown.

Ahead of WWE RAW XXX, Top Dolla released a new song that featured Hall of Famer The Godfather in the intro. The 61-year-old told Top Dolla to keep doing his thing before the song began:

"Hey man, from one playa to another, keep doing your thing," said The Godfather [00:14 - 00:18]

Top Dolla on never appearing on WWE RAW

Hit Row returned to the company on the August 12, 2022 edition of SmackDown. The group has struggled to connect with the WWE Universe on the blue brand and recently turned heel. It appears to have worked out for the group as they defeated Los Lotharios this past Friday to advance in the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament.

During Top Dolla's new track, the 32-year-old noted that he is yet to appear on RAW during his run on the main roster. He added that he used to illegally watch the show back in the day using a scramble box:

"Let's get back to RAW, a show I've never been on, but I expect a call. If you took the money made and made a quick withdrawal, you could probably stack it up to Titan Tower tall. That's 3 decades of Monday Nights at 8, a span of 10,950 days. Where there's a will homie there's a way. I used to watch on the scramble box and I didn't pay," rapped Top Dolla. [01:05 - 01:25]

Tonight's episode of RAW is the final edition of the red brand before WWE Royal Rumble this Saturday. It will be interesting to see if even more legends than advertised appear tonight or as surprise entrants during the Royal Rumble matches at the premium live event.

Which WWE legends would you like to see appear during RAW XXX? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes