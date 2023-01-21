Popular Tag Team should win the SmackDown Tournament and dethrone The Bloodline, according to WWE Universe

The Bloodline has been at the top of the men's singles and tag team division for over two years on WWE SmackDown. Fans believe that the winner of the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament should be Imperium. They are considered best suited to win the titles from the most dominant stable in the company.

Last year, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser made their way to the main roster and joined the blue brand. The Ring General quickly won the Intercontinental Championship and began to dominate the division. After the arrival of the new regime, Imperium reunited on the main roster.

Last week, WWE announced a tag team tournament on SmackDown that will determine new number-one contenders for The Usos. Fans believe Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci should be the ones to face The Bloodline for the titles over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Check it out:

Kaiser and Vinci are no strangers to championships as they are former 2-time NXT Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see if this will start a rivalry between the two dominant stables on the blue brand.

Imperium's Gunther wants a match against The Bloodline

Imperium was a dominant faction years before Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman created The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, Imperium has reduced in number over the years before making it to the main roster.

The two stables have often been compared by the WWE Universe and fans want a massive showdown between the two groups. Speaking to My San Antonio, Gunther called The Bloodline entertaining and would be down for a match:

“Yeah, let's go there. I think what they have going for themselves now with the group is really entertaining. It's one of the best group stories I can recall in a very long time," said Gunther.

It will be interesting to see if Imperium can cross the first hurdle towards a dream match as they need to win the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament to face The Usos.

Do you think 2023 will be Imperium's year on SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

