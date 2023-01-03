Top Dolla releases diss track on former champion ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Top Dolla released another diss track tonight that targeted former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet ahead of this week's RAW.

Both Top Dolla and Ricochet are currently on the SmackDown roster. Top Dolla is in the Hit Row faction and they recently lost to The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Ricochet lost the Intercontinental Championship to Gunther in June. He then went on to lose another IC Title match to The Ring General after winning the SmackDown World Cup.

Before tonight's edition of the red brand, the 32-year-old took to Twitter to release the diss track and instructed the WWE Universe to tune into RAW tonight. The track remixed Ricochet's "One & Only" entrance theme as Top Dolla took shots at the former champion:

"You bout to fall and it's not autumn. We might look alike, a little bit. You look like me as a little kid. And yeah, you can fly better but you can't get fly better. Top Dolla making top chedda, even your favorite's favorite is not better." [00:20 - 00:35]

WWE veteran roasts Top Dolla

Top Dolla is an entertaining WWE Superstar but had an incredibly embarrassing botch on a recent edition of the blue brand.

The Hit Row member went for a dive over the top rope but came up way short and took a rough landing on the ring apron. Thankfully, he avoided injury and it is something everyone can laugh about now.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell poked fun at Top Dolla for the botch but complimented the big man on walking it off right away:

"It was okay, but I do like the fact that they worked on the knee; they kept talking about the knee. That's why he said he missed the move last week. I think he missed the move last week because of 80 pounds, probably, that he couldn't clear that fat gut over that top rope. But I do like the way he landed and walked away like, 'Yep, that's what it is! That's what it is!'" [10:27 - 10:55]

Tonight is the first episode of WWE RAW of the year and features two title matches on the card. Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship against Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair will put the RAW Women's Championship on the line against Alexa Bliss tonight. It will be interesting to see if SmackDown stars Top Dolla and Ricochet appear on the red brand tonight as well.

Do you think Hit Row will capture the tag titles in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

