5 ways WWE could give Ricochet a major push in 2023 

Ricochet is without a doubt one of WWE’s extremely talented high-flyers to date. However, he has had a bit of difficulty finding a solid footing within the promotion’s main roster. This changed, though, when the Triple H leadership took over and the WWE Superstar was seen more often on live TV.

His high-risk maneuvers inside the ring are definitely crowd-pleasers and it would be an awesome experience if his matches went to length. Now that he’s been getting quite the push his career has been longing for, it may well be that his WWE run in 2023 will be promising.

Here are five ways he could be heading for a major push next year.

#5. Getting Ricochet to be part of a faction or tag team

There are WWE Superstars, past and present, who were once members of either a faction or a tag team. With that in mind, an avenue for WWE to take in giving Ricochet more of that push is to include him in such wrestling collectives.

Ricochet and fellow Superstar Mustafa Ali have had a few matches and brushes backstage in recent years. Ali is also a high-flyer and displayed this during their recent match at SmackDown for the brand’s World Cup Tournament. Both Ricochet and Ali put on a show that night, not to mention that their chemistry inside the ring clicks. Now imagine these two daredevils forming an alliance.

#4. Have him compete in next Year’s Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view has been the route taken by numerous WWE wrestlers in reaching superstar status. The Tribal Chief and leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, is just one notable superstar who participated in this 30-man clash where he showed that he was no pushover.

Ricochet has already taken part in a couple of Royal Rumble matches, but only lasted a few minutes before getting eliminated. If he could only last longer to further display his skills for fans to remember him. This path would be highly suggested if the promotion is looking to give him a major push in 2023.

#3. Ricochet as part of NXT’s cross-promotion efforts similar to the New Day

WWE fans are well aware that New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are the new NXT Tag Team Champions, making them the team that has won every tag title within the promotion. This is while they are still part of the SmackDown brand.

Ricochet was part of the promotion’s white-and-gold brand and won its North American Championship back in 2018. Not only will he be able to promote NXT, but also build himself with fans of the developmental stable.

Going back and performing in NXT is not necessarily a bad thing for a main roster star. Prior to her release, Mandy Rose got the recognition she deserved by winning the NXT Women’s Championship. She reigned for over 400 days before being defeated by Roxanne Perez.

Ricochet can certainly achieve such a feat should he work for NXT. If that comes to fruition, the white-and-gold brand crowd will be in for some high-flying treats.

#2. Either have another go at The Elimination Chamber or Hell in a Cell

For those who might not be aware, Ricochet also participated in a Fatal Four-Way match at Elimination Chamber 2021. He, however, failed to secure a spot for the United States Championship triple-threat match. With the WWE Superstar getting more TV time as of late and getting recognized by fans, securing a spot inside the Elimination Chamber next year could also be an ideal way for the promotion to push him further.

As mentioned, Hell in a Cell is another event that he can be a part of since he hasn’t been in one yet. The creative department can cook up a Hell in a Cell-worthy storyline for him and a fellow superstar and let them unleash chaos inside the cage.

#1. Giving the WWE Superstar a singles match at WrestleMania 39

Ricochet had already experienced being part of The Showcase of the Immortals, though this was for a Fatal Four-Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. With that in mind, it's about time to give him a singles match at next year’s WrestleMania 39.

Whether it be for a title shot or just settling the score against another superstar, as long as they slug it out on pro wrestling’s grandest stage, it will be more than enough. Another suggestion is to make the match lengthy since the one in his first-ever WrestleMania only lasted 10 minutes.

