WWE will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of RAW tonight and several legends are scheduled to appear on the show. Becky Lynch will battle Bayley inside a Steel Cage and Austin Theory is set to defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley.

The Bloodline was scheduled for an Acknowledgment Ceremony but plans have drastically changed. On this past Friday's episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn aired his grievances about The Usos to The Tribal Chief, and Roman kicked The Honorary Uce out of his locker room for doing so.

Paul Heyman assured Roman that it is better to have Sami in the group, especially as Reigns will be defending the title against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble.

Sami Zayn and Roman patched things up but The Honorary Uce was nowhere to be found during the Contract Signing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Kevin Owens attacked The Bloodline and was able to put Reigns through a table with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Zayn then showed up after the attack, leading to even more distrust within the faction.

Ahead of The Trial of Sami Zayn tonight on WWE RAW is XXX, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to share a cryptic image. It looks like Sami will have to put together a strong case tonight to appease The Tribal Court.

WWE Superstar names Paul Heyman as one of her inspirations

Zelina Vega recently named The Wiseman, Paul Heyman, as one of her inspirations in the world of professional wrestling.

Vega currently serves as the manager of the Legado Del Fantasma faction on WWE SmackDown. Legado Del Fantasma has been successful of late and defeated Maximum Male Models to advance to the second round of the Tag Team Tournament on SmackDown.

The winning team will earn a title match against The Usos in the future.

Speaking to WWE Deutschland, the 32-year-old said that Paul Heyman inspired her and The Wiseman has supported her since day one.

"Absolutely. I mean, it's funny because not only is Paul [Heyman] somebody who just supported me since day one. But he's also been such a big inspiration to me because he helped me kinda blend two worlds of wrestling and real life and just making it so that people, you know, they feel you on that too.

Because you have to make it real for you as well. But definitely Paul Heyman, I mean, it's funny because you take different people from different places to kinda make who you are as a person, and for me, I can always say that Paul's one of those people." (From 2:20 to 2:54)

Sami Zayn spent months trying to get on Roman Reigns' good books but was able to lose all of that trust in an instant. It will be interesting to see if The Great Liberator can convince The Bloodline that he can be trusted moving forward.

