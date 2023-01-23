WWE RAW 30 preview displays an exciting exchange between Becky Lynch and Bayley inside a steel cage for the upcoming episode. The two stars have definitely accomplished many firsts in the company's history, but maybe not in this particular scenario.

After weeks of brutal exchanges through taunts and actions, Big Time Becks confronted her rival during last week's episode. To make sure Dakota Kai and IYO SKY won't cause a problem for Lynch, the two will settle their differences inside a steel cage on tonight's episode of RAW. The former friends have made history in the company multiple times, but not on this occasion.

Becky Lynch and Bayley are not the first female superstars to compete inside the structure in the show's history, nor in the company. The first women to have competed inside the steel cage in WWE were Lita and Victoria in 2003. Although this is the case, Lynch has a lot of equally impressive records.

Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss competed in the first-ever SmackDown Women's Championship steel cage match in 2017, which was made extra special as this also marked the return of Mickie James after years away from the company.

Becky and Bayley's WWE RAW 30 steel cage match might not be the first in the red brand's history, but it will be the second women's cage match for the brand right after Lita and Victoria's iconic bout almost two decades ago.

WrestleWorld @ItsWrestleWorld



November 23rd, 2004 Lita challenged Victoria.



#WWERAW #RAW30 #RAWisXXX #Victoria #Tara #Lita Next week’s Steel Cage Match between Bayley and Becky Lynch at RAW 30 will be the first women’s cage match on RAW in 19 years.November 23rd, 2004 Lita challenged Victoria. Next week’s Steel Cage Match between Bayley and Becky Lynch at RAW 30 will be the first women’s cage match on RAW in 19 years.November 23rd, 2004 Lita challenged Victoria. #WWERAW #RAW30 #RAWisXXX #Victoria #Tara #Lita https://t.co/q0238j3vCG

WWE RAW 30 Preview: What else can fans expect for tonight's episode?

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will be the host for tonight's exciting episode of the Monday show. Aside from The Man and The Role Model's showdown, other exciting matches and segments were announced for the WWE RAW 30 preview.

The Bloodline will hold a Tribal Court for Sami Zayn. This comes right after the events of last week's SmackDown wherein Kevin Owens managed to powerbomb Reigns through a table during their contract signing.

Multiple legends of the company were also featured in the RAW 30 preview. The likes of The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Alundra Blayze, and more will be celebrating with fans for the special occasion.

There will also be two title matches for tonight. The Usos will defend their RAW Tag Team Championship against Damian Priest and Dominik of The Judgment Day. Austin Theory will also defend the US title against Bobby Lashley.

It will be interesting to see what other matches and events will occur on the special episode of the Monday show that didn't make it to tonight's WWE RAW 30 preview.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes