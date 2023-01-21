Top stable invades the cage, former champion proves herself - 5 possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match on WWE RAW 30

WWE RAW 30 is rapidly approaching, and the show could be one to remember. Bobby Lashley will battle Austin Theory for the United States Championship, a special segment featuring The Bloodline will take place, plus numerous legends are set to appear, including Ric Flair and The Undertaker.

All of that is impressive and can't be missed, but perhaps the most exciting match scheduled for the show comes courtesy of RAW's women's division. Becky Lynch and Bayley will clash in a major bout after months of animosity.

The two stars will go one-on-one inside a steel cage on WWE RAW 30. This comes after a brutal beatdown by Damage CTRL on Lynch the night after WWE SummerSlam. The two sides have been at war ever since Lynch returned from the injury made worse by the stable.

With the two stars set to collide, many fans are curious as to how the bout will end. There are several ways to win a cage match, but who will walk away as the victor? Will Damage CTRL find a way to interfere?

Below are five possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match on WWE RAW 30.

#5. Bayley may prove herself and defeat Becky cleanly in the center of the ring

Bayley, in theory, shouldn't have to prove herself. She's held five titles since joining the main roster after a successful NXT Women's Championship reign before it. She's one-half of the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history.

Despite her impressive accolades, she still appears to want to prove doubters wrong. The most notable doubter at the moment is Becky Lynch. The Man claimed that The Role Model only reached the heights she has thanks to riding on others' coattails, and Bayley certainly wants to beat that allegation.

The best way for Bayley to prove that she doesn't need Sasha Banks or Damage CTRL to be the best is to defeat Becky Lynch at WWE RAW 30. If she manages to beat Big Time Becks on her own without any underhanded tactics from her stablemates, Bayley will firmly prove Lynch wrong.

#4. Becky Lynch could make Bayley tap out

Becky Lynch

The point of the steel cage stipulation proposed by Becky Lynch is to keep Damage CTRL out of the match and make sure her bout with Bayley is a one-on-one bout without interference. In theory, that could work out in The Man's favor.

Lynch is one of the best wrestlers in the company and arguably the greatest female superstar of all time. There's no woman that she can't beat in a straight-up one-on-one scenario. As good as Bayley is, she can certainly lose to The Man, just like everybody else.

When The Man and The Role Model battle inside a steel cage on WWE RAW 30, Lynch could defeat Bayley via submission. If she locks in the Dis-Arm-Her finishing hold with a cage preventing any interference, The Role Model will likely have no other choice but to tap out on the spot.

#3. The wily Bayley may escape the cage

A steel cage

A cage match victory is determined differently in different companies. World Wrestling Entertainment typically features three ways to win inside a steel cage. A superstar can win by pinfall, submission, or by escaping the cage.

While some traditionalists dislike the escape cage ruling, specifically the door, it has nonetheless been an integral part of WWE cage matches for decades and is unlikely to change. While it can arguably create some holes in logic, escaping the cage can also lead to some creative and compelling finishes.

The unique way to win may come into play on WWE RAW 30. Wily and tricky, Bayley could find a way to escape the cage, either through the door or by climbing over the top. While IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will struggle to interfere in the match, they could potentially pull The Role Model out of harm's way or cause enough of a distraction for her to sneak out.

#2. Damage CTRL may invade the cage on WWE RAW, and all three beat down Lynch

Damage CTRL

As noted, part of the point of the cage match stipulation is to stop Damage CTRL from being able to interfere in Bayley's bout with Becky Lynch at WWE RAW 30. Lynch isn't dumb, and she knows how much chaos the three can cause together and has even experienced much of it first-hand.

Unfortunately, the cage stipulation doesn't always work in keeping wrestlers from interfering. Some wrestlers are so strong they can break through the door. Others are so crafty that they break the lock or use a key to get in. Then some have the agility and athleticism to find their way in.

IYO SKY is one of the most athletic wrestlers in the world. Dakota Kai is one of the most crafty. Together, they will almost certainly be able to find a way in. If they do, Becky may find herself trapped in a cage with three dangerous wrestlers all at once. If this happens, the stable can brutally assault Lynch and allow Bayley to pick up the scraps and the victory.

#1. Becky could be able to fight off Damage CTRL and still win the match

In theory, a three-on-one fight would be nearly impossible for Becky Lynch to overcome. Under normal circumstances, nobody will be unable to fight off any three people at once, especially three superstars as talented as Damage CTRL.

Thankfully, The Man isn't just anybody. The Irish Lasskicker is one of the toughest and craftiest wrestlers in the industry. She has no problem getting down and dirty if necessary and will do whatever it takes to survive in a scrap. Her instincts and willingness to do whatever it takes could put her in a surprisingly advantageous position on WWE RAW 30.

Bianca Belair has already fought off all three members of the group in the past, and Lynch is arguably just as talented as The EST of WWE. As a result, Damage CTRL may try to invade the cage on WWE RAW 30, but Lynch may manage to thwart both Kai and SKY while still defeating Bayley.

