WWE RAW 30th Anniversary location: Which arena will host the historic night?

Wrestling fans will be treated to something special when WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary airs on January 23. Several legends are expected to be a part of the celebration, while prolific performers such as Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch put on a spectacle for the audience. Moreover, the proceedings will take place inside an arena rife with wrestling history.

WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a seating capacity of around 20,000, the stadium is nearly sold out for the WWE event on January 23. Hall of Famers such as Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels are speculated to appear beside other legendary names.

The Wells Fargo Center has been a host to many iconic moments in wrestling. It was the site of WrestleMania 15, where The Undertaker and Big Boss Man engaged in a brutal Hell in a Cell Match until the Boss was left hanging from the top of the cage. In 2004, the annual Royal Rumble event was also held there, where the late-Eddie Guerrero won the signature multi-man bout.

Last year, the stadium was a hotspot for sheer brutality. WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event carried the success of Clash at the Castle with some great performances. The Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle was a show-stealer.

Home to the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League and the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA, the Wells Fargo Center will be the platform for WWE’s flagship shows post-WrestleMania. Friday Night SmackDown on April 5 and Monday Night RAW on April 8 are also scheduled to take place inside the arena.

WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary: Did Ric Flair confirm his appearance alongside Hulk Hogan?

The Nature Boy is well on his way to making his first WWE appearance in over a year after he departed the company in August 2021.

However, Ric Flair may not appear alone on WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary. Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy apparently confirmed Hulk Hogan’s appearance for the WWE RAW on January 23.

“I talked to Hulk (Hogan). I’ll see Hulk on the 30th, or the 23rd. I can’t wait. So I hope Vince is on the show, too. I was on the first Raw. I was on the first and second Raw and that’s when I left on the 2nd Raw, to go back to WCW.” (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Flair came out of his second retirement in 2022. He fought Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett while being paired alongside his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in Nashville, Tennessee. The 73-year-old claimed he would never retire during the 50th anniversary of his wrestling debut in September last year.

