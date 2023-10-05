[PHOTO] Hulk Hogan, 70, shows off insanely jacked physique

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is still regularly hitting the gym at 70, judging by his current physique.

Hogan is one of the most recognizable faces in the decades-long history of pro wrestling and WWE alike. He has done everything in the ring and is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Hulk Hogan recently tied the knot with his fiancee, Sky Daily, in a small ceremony that a few family members attended. The former WWE Champion is now back at the gym and looking in incredible shape. He shared a photo of his workout session on his official Instagram handle.

Check it out below:

Hulk Hogan was seemingly close to a WWE return at WrestleMania 39

The last time Hogan competed in a WWE ring was in 2006 when he defeated Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Earlier this year, Hogan appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. He revealed that Shane McMahon approached him with an idea for a singles match between the two veterans at WrestleMania 39.

Check out his comments below:

"He [Shane] goes 'Hey! You got one more in you, old man?' I said 'Take it easy with the old man stuff, brother ... What do you want to do?' He said 'All you got to do is stand in the middle of the ring, and I'll come to you.' I said 'Well right now, my back needs a little more work. But that's something we can talk about next year.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Though in great shape, Hogan hasn't hit the ring in ages. Many fans would love to see him in the ring again, but The Hulkster is way past his prime, and it probably wouldn't be a good idea for him to have one last match.

