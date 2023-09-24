[PHOTO] Hulk Hogan gets married; wedding rings reportedly cost $500,000

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently got hitched to Sky Daily at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church.

Back in July, Hogan announced his engagement to Sky Daily. The Hulkster noted that he was nervous about asking Daily the question. They were engaged at the Birchwood Hotel in downtown St. Petersburg.

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily got married in a small ceremony on Friday night. The ceremony was attended by the couple's close family members.

Check out a couple of pictures from the wedding below:

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily's wedding rings reportedly cost $500,000

TMZ reported about the WWE legend's wedding to Sky Daily and shared the pictures on its official website. The outlet reported that the wedding rings cost a whopping $500,000.

Sky and Hogan's children attended the ceremony, but Brooke Hogan couldn't make it, as per TMZ.

Earlier this year, Sky had a chat with The Daily Mail and had big praise for Hogan. Here's what she said:

"I wasn't allowed to watch a lot of TV growing up. I knew who Hulk Hogan was obviously, but I hadn't seen any of his fights or watched any wrestling. But I think he liked the fact that he had to ask me for my number as opposed to everyone else just jamming their number into his hand. He knew I was interested in Terry, not Hulk. He swept me off my feet. He is my ultimate male." [H/T The Daily Mail]

Sky Daily is a yoga instructor and has three children. She revealed to The Daily Mail that she got close with Hogan when the latter bought drinks for everyone in a public setting, and she thanked him for the same. The duo began talking, and Hogan later FaceTimed Daily as well.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community congratulates Hogan and Daily on their wedding!