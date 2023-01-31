[PHOTO] Imperium member shows off incredible physique

Popular WWE faction Imperium consists of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. The group has already found major success on the main roster, reuniting a few months back.

Faction member Ludwig Kaiser recently took to Twitter to show off his incredible physique and the fantastic shape he is currently in. He and Vinci are currently in preparation for the finals of the SmackDown Tag Team Title tournament.

Kaiser seems ready for the tournament finals, where he and Vinci will face Ricochet and Braun Strowman. If they win, Imperium will book their shot against The Usos.

"Ready for the finals #SmackDown," wrote Ludwig Kaiser.

Imperium was represented by one member during the Men's Royal Rumble Match, as faction leader Gunther entered the match at #1. The reigning Intercontinental Champion went all the way to the end and almost eliminated Cody Rhodes to win the Royal Rumble Match. However, The American Nightmare ended up reigning supreme.

During the 30-Man Rumble, Gunther also came face-to-face with his arch-rival Sheamus and was in a massive confrontation with Brock Lesnar, who he could reportedly face down the road.

In recent years, the 35-year-old has established his place as one of the most successful Intercontinental Champions. He has already defended the championship against the likes of Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rhea Ripley is open to facing Imperium leader Gunther in a rare inter-gender singles match

Rhea Ripley had a memorable Royal Rumble Premium Live Event as she won the Women's Rumble Match.

Post-match, she spoke in an interview with Ariel Helwani, where she claimed to be open to the idea of challenging for the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther currently holds the title.

"I think it’s cool. I want people to keep saying that. I know Kofi [Kingston] said that he wants to see me go for the IC Title, and I’m so down for it," she said.

Ripley has confirmed that she will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

