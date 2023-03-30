[PHOTO] Imperium members spotted with popular WWE Superstar, future member teased?

Imperium is currently competing on WWE SmackDown and is led by the ever-dominant Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

The faction also consists of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, who were recently spotted with popular WWE NXT star Ilja Dragunov. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kaiser posted a story of himself, Vinci, and Dragunov at a gym.

Interestingly enough, the 32-year-old used the 'Fingers Crossed' emoji to seemingly tease the possibility of Dragunov joining Imperium.

Check out a screengrab of Ludwig Kaiser's Instagram story:

Vince Russo recently spoke about the gimmicks of Omos and Imperium leader Gunther

Vince Russo recently spoke about the current characters of Omos and Gunther. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out the improvements both men could make.

Russo feels that Gunther's presentation is a little "vanilla". Russo said:

"I'll tell you one thing that hits me with Gunther cause I've seen him a few times on run and I also worked with this guy in England in many many many years ago. To me bro, it's the presentation to me is, it's a little vanilla. I would like to see bro Omos really go all the way with the Dolph Lundgren treatment of Drago, where he has got people that he needs a lot bro."

He continued:

"I mean that character would work it, whether she is his publicist, she's his PR agent, but give him a team, surround him with a team. I'm just seeing something that's like very very vanilla and it's funny bro because I'm thinking about that and I'm like, 'who is more vanilla than King Kong Bundy. But nobody looked like King Kong Bundy. I mean Gunther, he's got a great physique, he's all guy. I just think he needs an accent for me "

Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39.

Should the Imperium leader walk out still as the Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

