Photo: Injured former world champion shows off new look ahead of WWE SummerSlam

It has been over two months since former Universal Champion Braun Strowman was seen on WWE TV. Strowman suffered a neck injury back in May and has since been forced to undergo fusion therapy which could keep him out of action for another year.

Despite spending the last few months on the sidelines, Strowman seems in good spirits and recently shared his new look on social media.

Strowman was known for being bald with a beard, similar to his tag team partner Ricochet, but he appears to have now decided to grow out his hair while on hiatus.

Strowman won't be part of this year's SummerSlam, but Ricochet will be wrestling Logan Paul in what is expected to be the opening match of the night.

Braun Strowman claimed he will return to WWE following neck surgery

Neck injuries are common in wrestling, with Big E still on the sidelines more than a year after his injury from last March.

It appears that Strowman could be on the shelf for just as long after undergoing surgery back in June, but the former world champion has made it clear that he intends to make his WWE return.

Strowman shared the following post on Instagram a few months ago, showing his determination to get back to WWE and continue working alongside Ricochet.

The One and Only also seems hopeful that Strowman will be back soon since he recently noted in an interview that he would love to partner with The Monster of all Monsters to take on The Paul Brothers.

This is obviously something that could be set up coming out of SummerSlam, but it's unclear if Strowman would be ready to return.

Do you think Braun Strowman will make his return before the end of 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

