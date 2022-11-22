Photo: IYO SKY stands on a stool alongside Damage CTRL members at WWE Event

A recent image of IYO SKY from a WWE fan event has spawned a bunch of hilarious reactions online! The former NXT Women's Champion was seen standing on a stool as she interacted with fans alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates.

The WWE roster stopped over in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for a stacked Live Event that featured some of the most prominent talents from RAW and SmackDown. Damage CTRL competed in a six-woman tag team match and was unsuccessful in defeating the babyface trio of Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Asuka.

While Bayley's group didn't have the best of times in the ring, they were at their candid best when speaking to fans and signing autographs during a 'Superstar Experience' session.

IYO SKY managed to grab all the attention as the WWE Universe found it adorable that she stood on a stool to match the visibly taller Bayley and Dakota Kai's height!

If you're wondering, SKY is 5'1" as per the WWE, while Bayley and Kai's billed height on TV is the same at 5'6".

We also picked out some of the best reactions to the viral photo, as you can view below:

Iyo Sky and Damage CTRL are preparing for a historic WWE match

The Bayley-led faction has dominated screen time on Monday Night RAW ever since WWE reintroduced them to the audience at SummerSlam.

The Role Model has been embroiled in a RAW Women's Championship feud with Bianca Belair, who has retained her Title on every occasion that the two have met inside the ring. Bayley's teammates, however, have had better luck in Title matches, as IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo won the belts for the second time when they defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel.

The top women's rivalry on the red brand will ascend to a new level at Survivor Series 2022 as the talents involved get ready for the first-ever women's WarGames match on the main roster.

Damage CTRL will be joined by Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross in what will most likely be a wholly memorable battle against Belair, Bliss, Asuka, and two other superstars. The babyfaces have already recruited Mia Yim into their alliance, and the team's fifth and final member is also expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

