Photo: IYO SKY stands on a stool alongside Damage CTRL members at WWE Event

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Nov 22, 2022 12:32 AM IST
Dakota Kai, Bayley, and Iyo Sky, aka Damage Control.
Dakota Kai, Bayley, and IYO SKY, a.k.a. Damage CTRL.

A recent image of IYO SKY from a WWE fan event has spawned a bunch of hilarious reactions online! The former NXT Women's Champion was seen standing on a stool as she interacted with fans alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates.

The WWE roster stopped over in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for a stacked Live Event that featured some of the most prominent talents from RAW and SmackDown. Damage CTRL competed in a six-woman tag team match and was unsuccessful in defeating the babyface trio of Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Asuka.

While Bayley's group didn't have the best of times in the ring, they were at their candid best when speaking to fans and signing autographs during a 'Superstar Experience' session.

IYO SKY managed to grab all the attention as the WWE Universe found it adorable that she stood on a stool to match the visibly taller Bayley and Dakota Kai's height!

Iyo having to stand on a stool, bless her 😭 https://t.co/3e2FV7GofR
Damage CTRL doing the superstar experience at the #WWEallentown houseshow https://t.co/o5KD7I38CF
@LJ_Bester @slate_s42 Nah Dakota and Bayley both listed at 5’6
Just them ❤️this is gold ✨#DamageCTRL #WWEAllentown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MFvlQe7oxB

If you're wondering, SKY is 5'1" as per the WWE, while Bayley and Kai's billed height on TV is the same at 5'6".

We also picked out some of the best reactions to the viral photo, as you can view below:

@slate_s42 Not to mention, Dakota is on her tippy toes.
@slate_s42 Omgg I never realized how short she is 😭
@slate_s42 This is just plain adorable.
@slate_s42 Didn't realize she's 5'1"
@slate_s42 Unfortunately she is tiny.
@slate_s42 I know Io's pretty short, but I didn't realize Dakota was that tall.

Iyo Sky and Damage CTRL are preparing for a historic WWE match

The Bayley-led faction has dominated screen time on Monday Night RAW ever since WWE reintroduced them to the audience at SummerSlam.

The Role Model has been embroiled in a RAW Women's Championship feud with Bianca Belair, who has retained her Title on every occasion that the two have met inside the ring. Bayley's teammates, however, have had better luck in Title matches, as IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo won the belts for the second time when they defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel.

The top women's rivalry on the red brand will ascend to a new level at Survivor Series 2022 as the talents involved get ready for the first-ever women's WarGames match on the main roster.

Damage CTRL will be joined by Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross in what will most likely be a wholly memorable battle against Belair, Bliss, Asuka, and two other superstars. The babyfaces have already recruited Mia Yim into their alliance, and the team's fifth and final member is also expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Are you looking forward to the Survivor Series WarGames match? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

Edited by Viraj Vaz
