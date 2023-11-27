[PHOTO] Jade Cargill shares a throwback picture after CM Punk's WWE return

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently shared a throwback picture following CM Punk's emphatic return at this year's Survivor Series.

The atmosphere at the Allstate Arena in Chicago reached a fever pitch as hometown hero CM Punk made his WWE return after nearly ten years, closing the event in an unforgettable manner.

Jade Cargill, who frequently acknowledged CM Punk's impact on her career during their time in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), recently posted a throwback picture of the two following Punk's return.

Check out the photo shared by Jade Cargill below:

Cargill spent three years in AEW before signing with the Stamford-based company.

Triple H spoke about Jade Cargill's imminent WWE debut

Jade Cargill recently signed a multi-year contract with WWE. Despite making numerous television appearances, she is yet to make her in-ring debut.

In the post-show press conference after Survivor Series, Triple H was queried about Cargill's status. The Head of Creative emphasized the importance of ensuring she's fully prepared for various challenges before her debut. He reassured everyone that when Cargill eventually makes her debut, it will be nothing short of monumental.

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land, but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen... People are understanding and they're waiting, and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in plans for the talented star.

