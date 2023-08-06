Jey Uso has tattoos from head to toe - almost all of which have something or the other to do with his Samoan heritage. While the tattoo seems to have been in the works for a few months now, main event Jey Uso finally unveiled his new tattoo at SummerSlam 2023.

At SummerSlam, main event Jey Uso suffered a crushing defeat to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match after Jimmy Uso returned and turned heel, costing his brother the title after he had the match won.

Fans noticed on Twitter that Jey got a new tattoo on the back during his SummerSlam clash. The only reason we didn't see it before was because Jey was wrestling wearing a t-shirt.

As we mentioned, the tattoo may have already been in the works for a while now. All the back in late May, nearly three months ago, Jey posted a video along with his friend Michael Fatutoa, a Samoan who grew up in Hawaii and specializes in Samoan Tribal Tattoos.

