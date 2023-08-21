PHOTO: Jey Uso spotted with Jacob Fatu after "quitting" WWE; photo shared by current superstar

In the aftermath of the SummerSlam premium live event, Jey Uso decided to "quit" WWE on SmackDown.

Amid his current on-screen absence, Uso was seen with his fellow Anoa'i family member, Jacob Fatu. The photo was shared by MLW star Juicy Finau.

Taking to Twitter, Finau shared the photo featuring Fatu and Jey. He also tweeted a short message:

"SOUTH PACIFIC SAVAGES BEEN USO APPROVED" wrote Finau

Check out the tweet from Juicy Finau:

Fatu is currently signed to MLW, where he is the reigning MLW National Openweight Champion.

He is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and held the title for 819 days, the longest reign in the title's history. During the ongoing Bloodline storyline, Fatu has often referenced the faction and its members on social media.

Eric Bischoff recently criticized Roman Reigns' match against Jey Uso

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Jey Uso's match against Roman Reigns, as he unsuccessfully challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff mentioned that the match was not well constructed. He further suggested that Reigns vs. Jey should've been a Hardcore Match. Bischoff said:

"I would not have made it basically a Hardcore match. I've said this before, and I know people are going to disagree with me, I am sure some of the people that are actually in the industry and not as*holes like me and you who are sitting on the outside talking about it. But that was an easy way out of the match. That match was an afterthought, That match was not a well-constructed, well-thought-out, well-conceived match."

Bischoff further added:

"Anytime you go to gimmicks and hardcore shit, like tables and chairs and lions and elephants and whatever other gimmick you can possibly come up with. Basically, what you are saying is that you don't have any good ideas. So we are going to do this instead because hopefully people will just like ladders and tables and chairs. That's my opinion, folks. I am welcome to it. But to me, it was a lazy effort, in my opinion."

With Jimmy Uso betraying his brother Jey at SummerSlam, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the brothers going forward.

