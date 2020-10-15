Photo of John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh's marriage license revealed 

PWInsider was the first to report that John Cena got married to Shay Shariatzadeh on October 12th in a private ceremony.

HeelByNature has now released a photo of John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh's marriage license, which you can view below. As per the State Marriage record, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh signed a sworn oath on October 9th, and the license of their marriage was issued on the 12th.

It was also revealed that the couple tied the knot in Tampa, Florida.

The marriage license, courtesy of HeelByNature.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh's relationship history

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh began dating in March 2019. The WWE Superstar met Shariatzadeh in Canada when he was filming for the movie, Playing With Fire.

Cena's highly-publicized 6-year relationship with Nikki Bella came to an end in April 2018. The 16-time WWE Champion and the former Divas Champions called off their engagement a month before they were scheduled to get married on May 5th, 2018.

John Cena has been vocal about his intentions of not having children as the Cenation Leader doesn't want to be an absentee parent. On the contrary, Nikki Bella was eager to start a family, and the relationship broke down as she didn't want Cena to have any regrets about starting a family together.

Following her split from Cena, Bella began dating Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev, and the engaged couple recently welcomed their first child, a boy they named Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

As for John Cena, the Hollywood Superstar revealed in a handful of interviews in the past that he was really happy in his new relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh.

Shariatzadeh, an experienced Product Manager, was spotted wearing a diamond ring in February earlier this year, and it naturally gave rise to speculation of the couple being engaged.

This is John Cena's second marriage as he first tied the knot with high school sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau in July 2009. John Cena filed for divorce in May, 2012 and the split was finalized in July.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh are now ready to embark on an unforgettable journey, and we at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate the couple on their marriage.