PHOTO: John Cena spotted with The Judgment Day backstage at Money in the Bank

WWE legend John Cena was seen alongside The Judgment Day backstage at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Cena made a surprise appearance at the show as he walked out to a huge ovation from the WWE Universe in London. He was eventually confronted by SmackDown star Grayson Waller.

WWE recently released a new set of backstage photos from Money in the Bank. Cena was seen posing alongside Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, who won the Money in the Bank briefcase at the show.

Check out the photo of Cena and The Judgment Day:

John Cena opens up about the struggles in his life before signing with WWE

John Cena is one of the most decorated professional wrestlers of all time. He is a 16-time WWE World Champion.

Cena recently opened up about the struggles in his life before signing with WWE. Speaking on a recent episode of Hart to Heart, Cena revealed that he lived in his car and didn't even have the money to afford a pizza. Cena said:

"I failed to the point of like, man I'm like living in my car. I love it out here but I think I gotta go back. I took the California Highway Patrol exam, failed. So I was gonna be a cop, failed. Every avenue of fitness, failed. I remember bouncing at a place called Sharky's in Hermosa Beach and there was a pizza place, Zeppe's Pizza, right next to Sharky's. They had a deal where they had a challenge if you could eat their whole pizza, you got it for free. I used to eat there every night, a whole pizza, so I didn't have to pay because I didn't have money to pay the guy."

Cena's latest match in WWE was at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Austin Theory and was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the United States Championship.

