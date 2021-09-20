Photo: Keith Lee changes his look

Keith Lee has changed his look, seemingly for a possible heel turn in the near future.

It has been a while since Keith Lee last wrestled on WWE RAW. The last time fans saw him on WWE TV was on the August 2, 2021 episode of RAW. Lee has been wrestling dark/live event matches ever since.

Keith Lee wrestled at the latest WWE Supershow at the North Charleston Coliseum. He defeated Akira Tozawa in singles action and was sporting an old look. As can be seen in the picture below, Keith Lee has grown his facial hair back after he spent several months clean-shaven.

Keith Lee with facial hair (image credit: Reddit user u/Minnale101

Is a heel turn in the works for Keith Lee?

Keith Lee last wrestled on WWE TV against Karrion Kross on the August 2, 2021 episode of RAW, in a winning effort. You can watch the match below:

Lee disappeared from WWE TV following this victory. He has been competing in dark matches on a weekly basis ever since, on both RAW and SmackDown, and he has won all of these matches so far.

A short while ago, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Vince McMahon had plans to turn Keith Lee heel and introduce Adam Cole as his manager.

Trevor Dame @TrevorDame Dave: The idea was to turn Keith Lee heel and have Adam Cole be his manager, probably with a new name (So you don't have 2 Coles). Described as a Lio Rush/Lashley dynamic where Cole is the little guy hiding behind the big guy. Dave: The idea was to turn Keith Lee heel and have Adam Cole be his manager, probably with a new name (So you don't have 2 Coles). Described as a Lio Rush/Lashley dynamic where Cole is the little guy hiding behind the big guy.

But Cole and WWE parted ways, and he later made his big debut in All Elite Wrestling. Still, if there's any truth to Meltzer's report, a Keith Lee heel turn could happen very soon.

Keith Lee made his main roster debut on WWE RAW in August 2020 and defeated WWE legend Randy Orton at the Payback pay-per-view a few days later. Lee went on a hiatus earlier this year on the road to WrestleMania, but he finally returned on the July 19, 2021 edition of RAW. The former NXT Champion later revealed that he had caught COVID in January and explained his condition in detail:

"Some people may have experienced this thing where there's like an inflammation in the heart or lungs, for me it was the heart. That led to very scary times. I was basically forbidden from training or any activity outside of a light walk. There was a fear that doing more than that—that there was a chance that I could just up and pass away," said Lee. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Also Read

WWE has been careful with Keith Lee's character over the past few weeks, if his dark match record is any indication. It clearly shows that the company is attempting to put him over in front of the live crowds before bringing him back to TV.

What do you think of a potential heel turn for Keith Lee? Sound off below.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell addresses the Ric Flair controversy from Dark Side of the Ring here.

Edited by Colin Tessier