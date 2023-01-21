Create

[Photo] Kevin Owens pays tribute to the late Jay Briscoe on WWE SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 21, 2023 09:38 AM IST
Kevin Owens and Jay Briscoe worked closely at ROH
The wrestling world recently joined hands to pay tribute to the late Jay Briscoe after his tragic death at the age of 38.

During the closing segment of this week's WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens also showed his respect for the former ROH World Tag Team Champion, with whom he worked closely at Ring of Honor.

The Prizefighter, who was scheduled for a contract signing segment, was seen wearing a black armband that read 'Jay'. The segment ended with KO taking out Roman Reigns with a pop-up powerbomb and dealing with The Bloodline in a 4-on-1 situation.

Check out Kevin Owens' tribute to the late Jay Briscoe below:

https://t.co/6qXgKEcac6

The Viking Raiders also paid homage to the late ROH legend during their opening tag team match on the night. Erik and Ivar were also seen wearing armbands in honor of Jay.

Lead commentator Michael Cole also mentioned Jay Briscoe's tragic death on commentary and sent his condolences.

Jay Briscoe 🕊 https://t.co/pP6psBgjMC

Jay and Mark Briscoe were pioneers of tag team wrestling and stayed loyal to Ring of Honor for years. Last year, The Briscoe Brothers won the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships for the 13th time by beating FTR in a classic Double Dog Collar Match.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

Edited by Neda Ali
