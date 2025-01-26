[PHOTO] Kevin Owens takes a brutal 3-word shot at Cody Rhodes with his t-shirt at Saturday Night's Main Event

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 26, 2025 02:38 GMT
Kevin Owens wore Naomi's t-shirt on SmackDown to take a shot at Jimmy Uso, and at Saturday Night's Main Event, he paid tribute to late legend Terry Funk by taking a brutal three-word shot at the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Saturday Night's Main Event featured a contract signing segment. Shawn Michaels hosted a contract signing between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes to make the ladder match official at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Kevin Owens took a brutal dig at Cody Rhodes by wearing a "Cody sucks eggs" t-shirt. This was a tribute to Terry Funk, who once wore a t-shirt saying "Dusty sucks eggs" when going up against Dusty Rhodes.

It took a minute before some fans realized KO was paying tribute to Terry Funk. He has been on fire during this feud with the Undisputed WWE Champion, and some seemingly want to see him win the title.

If he wins the title, it will be a massive change in WWE programming. Either way, both the Undisputed title of Cody Rhodes and the Winged Eagle Belt in KO's possession will be hung over the ring.

Royal Rumble in Indianapolis is going to be one for the ages.

Edited by Neda Ali
