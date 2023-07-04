PHOTO: Liv Morgan poses with top WWE Superstar backstage at RAW, sends a message

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan took to Twitter to share a new set of photos alongside her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez.

At the Money in the Bank event, Morgan and Rodriguez won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The closing moments of the match saw Shayna Baszler betray her tag team partner Ronda Rousey which eventually led to the title change.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan shared backstage photos of herself and Rodriguez from this week's RAW. She also sent a short message.

"Your WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions," wrote Morgan

On this week's episode of RAW, the team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green became the new number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo won a Tag Team Turmoil match involving Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell, Nikki Cross & Emma, Dana Brooke & Tegan Nox, and Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez discussed the fallout between Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey

Following Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's win at Money in the Bank, the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions discussed Shayna Baszler betraying Ronda Rousey.

Speaking at the Money in the Bank press conference, Rodriguez speculated the possibility of Baszler holding a grudge against her now-former tag team partner for many years.

"I had a sense of like jealousy going on in there. Maybe like some really long-term hate that's been building up for decades, probably," Raquel stated.

Liv Morgan also spoke about the same, stating that The Queen of Spades betraying her tag team partner never crossed her mind before the match.

"I don't know. I feel like we went over every single possible scenario that could come from this match, every single outcome, and we did not for one second consider that. Not even in the slightest. I mean, you saw my face. I was shocked," Morgan said.

Morgan and Rodriguez are two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and will aim for a longer reign compared to their first title run, which ended early after an injury to Morgan.

Are you happy with Morgan and Rodriguez winning the tag team titles once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

