"I was shocked" – Major betrayal at WWE Money in the Bank took Liv Morgan by surprise

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez gave their thoughts on an eventful WWE Money in the Bank event in the post-show press conference.

Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to reclaim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. In the match's closing stages, Baszler surprisingly attacked her tag team partner to cost them the titles.

Asked about the unexpected moment, Rodriguez speculated that The Queen of Spades had held a grudge against Rousey for many years:

"I had a sense of like jealousy going on in there. Maybe like some really long-term hate that's been building up for decades, probably." [18:59 – 19:07]

Speaking in character, Morgan added that Baszler betraying Rousey never crossed her mind before the match:

"I don't know. I feel like we went over every single possible scenario that could come from this match, every single outcome, and we did not for one second consider that. Not even in the slightest. I mean, you saw my face. I was shocked." [19:07 – 19:23]

The finish to the match saw Baszler lock Rousey in the Kirifuda Clutch before walking away. Seconds later, Rodriguez hit The Baddest Woman on the Planet with a Tejana Bomb before Morgan followed up with Oblivion to record a pinfall victory.

Liv Morgan is excited about Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

In real life, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been friends since their days as mixed martial artists. They even used to watch WWE together before joining the company.

Raquel Rodriguez joked that she and Liv Morgan were responsible for Baszler's surprise attack:

"I do like to think, though, our fighting spirit really helped egg it, push it over the edge. It really did send Shayna just a little bit over." [19:23 – 19:31]

Moving forward, Morgan is looking forward to seeing what happens next in the Baszler and Rousey story:

"I am excited to see what is to come of that, though." [19:31 – 19:33]

The new Women's Tag Team Champions also addressed the possibility of defending their titles against rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

