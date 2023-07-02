"We'll go easy on you" - Liv Morgan sends a message to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion after WWE Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan issued a challenge to rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion following her and Raquel Rodriguez's win at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

At the recently concluded show, Morgan and Rodriguez regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, a title they didn't lose in the first place. The duo defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler after Baszler betrayed her tag team partner midway through the match.

During the post-Money in the Bank press conference, Morgan stated that she and Rodriguez would go easy on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion if they accept the tandem's challenge for a bout.

"Yeah, we laid it down on the table. They wanna pick it up, that is on them. Yeah, we'll go easy on you," said Morgan.

Rodriguez also asked the two rappers to feel free to accept their invitation.

"The invitation has been sent, feel free to accept."

Watch Morgan and Rodriguez talk about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in the video below:

Liv Morgan sent a heartfelt message to Raquel Rodriguez following their win at Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's win at WWE Money in the Bank shocked many since Rousey and Baszler were riding high on momentum before the show.

Morgan recently returned to WWE television after recovering from a shoulder injury. She reunited with Rodriguez to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Taking to Twitter, she reacted to the historic title change and also expressed her love for Rodriguez. Morgan wrote:

"And the world has healed #AndNEEEEEW Love u !!! @RaquelWWE."

Rousey and Baszler unified the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, as they recently defeated now-former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

